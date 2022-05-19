‘Twisted Metal’: Thomas Haden Church Joins Peacock’s Live-Action Video Game Adaptation

Oscar nominee Thomas Haden Church is set as a lead alongside Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz in Twisted Metal, Peacock’s comedic half-hour live-action adaptation of the popular video game.

Based on the classic PlayStation game series, Twisted Metal is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Church will play Agent Stone, a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgements. Agent Stone will stop at nothing to bring law and order back to the Divided States of America, and will kill anyone in his path who defies his power.

Mackie portrays John Doe, a smart ass, motor-mouthed Milkman who talks as fast as he drives, facing savage vehicles of destruction as he delivers much needed supplies from one post apocalyptic settlement to another. With no memory of his family or past, John’s only goal is survival, until he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true.

Beatriz plays Quiet, a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet’s wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe.

Twisted Metal, from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, is written and executive produced by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith, who will serve as showrunner. Will Arnett and Marc Forman, who secured the rights to the material and helped put the adaptation together, also executive produce via their Electric Avenue production company. Mackie also serves as executive producer. Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes.

Reese and Wernick also executive produce along with Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Oscar-nominated for his supporting role in Sideways, Church recently starred opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in all three seasons of HBO’s Divorce. On the big screen, he most recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peanut Butter Falcon and Crash Pad. Church is repped by CAA and Finley Management.