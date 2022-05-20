‘Twisted Metal’: Neve Campbell Cast In Peacock’s Live-Action Video Game Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Neve Campbell (The Lincoln Lawyer) has joined the cast of Peacock‘s Twisted Metal in a recurring role. Campbell will play Raven opposite Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church.

From Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith and based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Twisted Metal is a half-hour action-comedy about a motor-mouthed outsider (Mackie) offered a chance at a better life — but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a postapocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief (Beatriz), he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all-too-familiar ice cream truck.

Alongside Mackie and showrunner Smith, executive producers also include Kitao Sakurai — who also will direct multiple episodes — Reese, Wernick, Will Arnett, and Marc Forman via their Electric Avenue production company, Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash, and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

The series based on the PlayStation video games is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Most recently, Campbell reprised her iconic role of Sidney Prescott in Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures’ relaunch of the Scream film franchise. Other film credits include Wild Things, Three To Tango, The Craft, Clouds and Skyscraper.

On the small screen, she recently starred in the new Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer, based on Michael Connelly’s book, The Brass Verdict.

Aside from her work in the Scream franchise, Campbell is known for her portrayal of Julia Salinger in the hit ’90s series Party of Five. Other TV credits include House of Cards, Mad Men, Welcome to Sweden and Manhattan.

She is repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content.