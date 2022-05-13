‘Twilight’ & ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Kellan Lutz To Lead Thriller ‘Palido’ — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Twilight and FBI: Most Wanted actor Kellan Lutz has been set to star in thriller Palido, which LA-based sales firm Premiere Entertainment Group will be selling at the Cannes market.

Lutz will play an attorney with a military past who hunts down the gang that killed his wife and brother and took his daughter. Javier Reyna (Regionrat) is directing from his original screenplay.

The crime thriller is due to start principal photography on July 11 in the state of Washington. Additional casting is underway.

Elias Axume is producing for Premiere Entertainment, which handles worldwide sales, with Moctesuma Esparza (Selena), and Al Bravo for Al Bravo Films. Premiere’s Carlos Rincon serves as executive producer.

“We are excited to have Kellan on board the film,” said Premiere CEO Elias Axume. “He’s a dynamic actor with wide range that elevates any film to the next level.”

Lutz is also known for movies The Legend Of Hercules, The Expendables 3 and Speed Kills.

Recent Premiere productions include Shrapnel with Jason Patric, Black Warrant with Tom Berenger and Cam Gigandet, and Mojave Diamonds with former UFC fighters Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Chael Sonnen, and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. These films are currently in post-production.

Lutz is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Innovative Artists.