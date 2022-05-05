TV Talk Podcast: The State Of Netflix And How The Race For Emmy Domination Might Be Affected

The state of Netflix has become the subject of endless media speculation and investor worry as their value on Wall Street started plummeting dramatically late last month. The streamer has even floated the once verboten (for them) idea of an ad-supported version to help stem the bleeding, and all of this seemingly is affecting the public and industry perceptions of the steaming behemoth.

Netflix

For this week’s edition of our TV Talk Podcast Deadline’s TV critic Dominic Patten and awards columnist and chief film critic Pete Hammond decided to meet the issue head on, particularly wondering what, if any, impact this downturn in Netflix fortunes might have on the current Emmy race where Netflix continues to be a major player. Will all this negative talk actually translate or even matter to the Television Academy’s 20,000 or so voters as they get ready to cast nomination ballots in the middle of next month? Does it even cast a shadow over the streaming giant’s efforts to campaign? Just yesterday Deadline exclusively reported that Netflix’s FYSEE activation is ready to go after two years off due to Covid and TV Academy restrictions against in-person events. It will run for a month (on site and virtually), again at Raleigh Studios, and feature elaborate exhibits touting their contenders together with lots of live conversations, musical performances, and of course, food and drink (just as a record number of competitors are also doing this season in their own ways). So in this regard it all seems like business as usual Emmy campaign wise, and it comes after several years of increasing domination not only as a nominations leader as it was last year, but also breakthroughs in wins where Netflix is the reigning champ for Drama Series (The Crown) and Limited Series (The Queen’s Gambit), two marquee categories they had previously not conquered. This year with the likes of the international phenomenon Squid Game and the final season of Ozark in Drama Series , as well as acclaimed Limited Series Maid leading the charge, they are certainly hoping to keep up the momentum at least on the awards front. We dive into all of it so just click on the link below.

Take a listen to today’s TV Talk here: