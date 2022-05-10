You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Nexstar CEO Says ‘The Hill’ Will Debut On NewsNation Before Year End; Shares Of Biggest U.S. Broadcaster Pop On Earnings

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hot Cannes Package: Katy Perry Stars In Animated Musical 'Melody'; Cross Creek & Zag Studios Producing
Read the full story

‘Tulsa King’: Martin Starr Joins Taylor Sheridan’s Sylvester Stallone-Led Paramount+ Mob Drama Series

Martin Starr
AP / Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Starr is swapping out Silicon Valley for Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The actor, who played Gilfoyle for six seasons in the HBO tech comedy, has joined Paramount+’s mob drama series Tulsa King, which is headlined by Sylvester Stallone and comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

2022 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders

Series regular Starr will play Bodhi, a blissed-out proprietor of the Higher Plane Marijuana Dispensary.

It comes after Deadline revealed that I’m Sorry creator and star Andrea Savage has also joined the cast as ATF agent Stacey Beale.

Tulsa King stars Stallone as mob boss Dwight “The General” Manfredi. As the mafia capo is released from prison after 25 years, he is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will and A.C. Peterson also star.

The series was created by Sheridan with The Sopranos’ Terence Winter as showrunner, writer and exec producer. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Tulsa King is executive produced by Sheridan, Stallone, Winter, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood and Allen Coulter.

Starr also featured in series including Freaks and Geeks and Veronica Mars as well as films such as Honey Boy, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Under the Silver Lake.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad