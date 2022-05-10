‘Tulsa King’: Martin Starr Joins Taylor Sheridan’s Sylvester Stallone-Led Paramount+ Mob Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Starr is swapping out Silicon Valley for Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The actor, who played Gilfoyle for six seasons in the HBO tech comedy, has joined Paramount+’s mob drama series Tulsa King, which is headlined by Sylvester Stallone and comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

2022 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders

Series regular Starr will play Bodhi, a blissed-out proprietor of the Higher Plane Marijuana Dispensary.

It comes after Deadline revealed that I’m Sorry creator and star Andrea Savage has also joined the cast as ATF agent Stacey Beale.

Tulsa King stars Stallone as mob boss Dwight “The General” Manfredi. As the mafia capo is released from prison after 25 years, he is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will and A.C. Peterson also star.

The series was created by Sheridan with The Sopranos’ Terence Winter as showrunner, writer and exec producer. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Tulsa King is executive produced by Sheridan, Stallone, Winter, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood and Allen Coulter.

Starr also featured in series including Freaks and Geeks and Veronica Mars as well as films such as Honey Boy, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Under the Silver Lake.