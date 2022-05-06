‘Tulsa King’: Andrea Savage To Star Alongside Sylvester Stallone In Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Mob Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Savage is going from comedy to drama in her latest role – opposite Sylvester Stallone in Paramount+’s mob series Tulsa King from Taylor Sheridan.

Savage, best known for creating and starring in truTV’s comedy I’m Sorry, plays Stacy Beale, an ATF agent who has swapped the bustling New York Bureau with its Anti-Terror Squad and O.C. Task Force for an Oklahoma outpost dealing with local militia groups.

Savage has recently starred in series including Veep and iZombie as well as Showtime’s Episodes and has also appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs.

Tulsa King stars Stallone as mob boss Dwight “The General” Manfredi. As the mafia capo is released from prison after 25 years, he is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will and A.C. Peterson also star.

The series was created by Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan with The Sopranos’ Terence Winter as showrunner, writer and exec producer. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Tulsa King is executive produced by Sheridan, Stallone, Winter, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood and Allen Coulter.

Savage is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.