‘This Is Us’ Rises With Penultimate Episode, Wins Tuesday Demo; ‘Mr. Mayor’ Ticks Up In Series Finale

This Is Us only continues to gain traction ahead of its series finale and the latest episode on Tuesday was no exception.

The long-running NBC family drama topped Tuesday ratings for the seventh consecutive week, rising in the 18-49 demo to deliver a 0.9 rating and 4.97 million viewers. The penultimate episode bid an emotional farewell to Mandy Moore’s Rebecca while setting up an optimistic future for The Big Three and the rest of the Pearson family. Read a recap here.

The final hour of This Is Us airs next Tuesday, March 24.

Coming second to This Is Us and earning the night’s largest audience was a stable FBI (0.5, 6.85M) on CBS. In the same hour, The Resident (0.3, 2.79M), which received a renewal from Fox, concluded its fifth season. The Fox medical drama pretty much matched its previous episode, and retained a good amount of its demo rating and audience from its season debut in February (0.4, 3.23M). The Resident tied with Young Rock (0.3, 1.81M) and the Mr. Mayor series finale (0.3, 1.53M), which ticked up one tenth in the demo. Mr. Mayor fell from its March debut.

At 9 p.m., This Is Us bested steady episodes of FBI: International (0.5, 5.80M), The Chase (0.2, 2.14M) and Name That Tune (0.3, 1.39M).

The final hour saw CBS at the top with FBI: Most Wanted (0.5, 5.26M). The drama bested New Amsterdam (0.4, 3.02M) and Who Do You Believe? (0.2, 1.35M).

On Wednesday, ABC’s entire half-hour slate reaches season finales. All the titles in that slot have been renewed for new seasons. CBS’ Beyond The Edge closes off its freshman run, and The Masked Singer season finale ushers in a new chapter of So You Think You Can Dance. The CW shows new episodes of The Flash and Kung Fu.