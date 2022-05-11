‘This Is Us’, ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘Naomi’ Stable In Two-Part Finale

NBC’s This Is Us continues to rule Tuesday primetime with the final few weeks before the series’ end on May 24.

Tuesday’s top-rated program for the sixth consecutive week, This Is Us regained some of its lost ground in ratings. The latest episode earned a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo and 4.57 million viewers, per fast affiliates. That’s a two-tenths ratings bump from the previous week.

Earning the night’s largest audience was CBS’ FBI (0.5, 6.91M) which returned stable after a week’s break. In the 8 p.m. hour, the CBS drama bested The Resident (0.3, 2.80M), Holey Moley (0.3, 2,29M), Young Rock (0.3, 1.82M) and the first half of Naomi‘s season finale (0.1, 0.47M). The Resident and Holey Moley, which were their respective networks’ top titles, both dipped from previous episodes.

In the following hour, This Is Us unsurprisingly bested FBI: International (0.5, 5.71M), The Chase (0.3, 2.23M) and Name That Tune (0.2, 1.37M). This Is Us also surpassed the second part of Naomi‘s season finale (0.1, 0.44M). The CW newcomer was steady in the demo from its January premiere (0.1, 0.80M), but fell 41% in viewers since then. Naomi still has yet to be canceled or renewed for a sophomore season at The CW.

Tuesday primetime concluded with FBI: Most Wanted (0.4, 5.13M) tying in the demo with a consistent New Amsterdam (0.4, 2.96M). ABC’s Who Do You Believe? (0.2, 1.43M) was at the bottom of the hour.

Wednesday evening looks pretty regular, save for the season finale of Fox’s Domino Masters and a repeat of FBI in the 10 p.m. hour on CBS.