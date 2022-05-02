Tubi Plans To Bring 100 New Original Titles To Fox-Owned Streaming Service Over The Next Year – NewFronts

More than two years into its run at Fox Corp., Tubi is ramping up in original programming, planning 100 new film and TV titles over the next year as viewership continues to rise.

The programming push was one of the central messages of the streaming service’s NewFronts presentation this evening in New York.

Since being acquired in 2020 for $440 million, the free, ad-supported streaming service has been increasingly integrated into Fox’s operations and has more than doubled its viewership. It offers streaming access after linear premiere for many of the top shows on the Fox broadcast network, including ratings kingpin The Masked Singer. It also is tapping into two corporate cousins for originals: TMZ and animated specialist Bento Box Entertainment. The new originals will join a library of more than 40,000 film and TV titles, which Tubi says is No. 1 among all free AVODs.

Among the new arrivals are a comedy called Classmates, directed by Danielle Fishel, who starred on Boy Meets World. Recent forays into horror, Black cinema and holiday fare are getting a new boost.

As Fox has previously reported, Tubi had 51 million active users at the end of 2021, with 3.6 billion hours of viewing. The streaming tally was up 40% over 2020 levels.

The growing population of regular Tubi viewers is unique, execs said in their pitch, 27% of Tubi viewers are unreachable via any other ad-supported video on demand [AVOD] service.

Demographics make Tubi “the perfect complement” to Fox’s linear networks, ad chief Marianne Gambelli said. About 40% of viewers are multi-cultural, and average viewers are more than 16 youngers than non-streamers.

Tubi is also expanding its linear offerings in the burgeoning category of free, ad-supported television, or FAST. Joining the existing lineup of more than 100 24-7 channels are showcases for The Masked Singer, TMZ and Studio Ramsay Global’s Gordon Ramsay, along with Tubi Originals and Tubi en Español.

“Tubi’s approach of personalization allows for content for every community, and our record growth shows it’s working,” Tubi Chief Revenue Officer Mark Rotblat said. “We’re doubling down on this approach while delivering our brand partners transparency and an opportunity to reach incremental, diverse and highly engaged consumers.”

Tubi also touted initiative for advertisers, including an analysis called “Campaign Insights,” which looks at unique content groupings, and “Content Clusters,” offering advertisers deeper audience information with a goal of providing a fuller context for brand messages. The announcement follows the news last week that Tubi is working with Nielsen on expanding measurement across its entire footprint of more than 25 devices.