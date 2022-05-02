Taylor Swift, Michael Mann’s ‘Heat’, Seth Meyers & Common Headline Tribeca Festival’s Talks And Reunions Lineup

Taylor Swift, Common, Seth Meyers and cast and crew including Al Pacino and Robert De Niro reuniting to talk about Michael Mann’s Heat are a few of the headliners confirmed for the Tribeca Festival’s Talks and Reunions lineup.

The festival will run from June 8-19 — a later slot than its longtime April-May home and a holdover from last year’s edition, a Covid comeback held largely at outdoor venues.

Swift made a splash as a filmmaker in 2021, directing, writing, producing and starring in the short film All Too Well, which went with an expanded new version of the song of the same title from her album Red. The 2012 album was re-recorded and released last fall.

Along with Swift, this year’s Tribeca Talks: Storytellers lineup includes Grammy winner Pharrell Williams; NBC Late Night host Seth Meyers in conversation with Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant; Tony winner Cynthia Erivo; DJ Steve Aoki; comedian Tig Notaro; photographer and artist JR; director and stand-up comedian W Kamau Bell; and television writer-producer Phil Rosenthal in conversation with actor-director Alex Edelman.

The section also includes Deadline’s Dade Hayes appearing with Dawn Chmielewski, a Reuters correspondent and his co-author of the new book about the streaming boom, Binge Times. The pair will be featured in conversation with Evan Shapiro, former head of multiple cable networks and producer known for shows like Portlandia.

The Tribeca Talks: Directors Series features Tyler Perry in conversation with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, and artist and director Julian Schnabel discussing his 2000 film Before Night Falls. The series also includes a virtual conversation with director-producer-screenwriter Adam McKay available exclusively through Tribeca at Home.

“We are excited to present a compelling slate of Talks, Reunions, and Master Classes from leading storytellers across film, television, music, art, and comedy,” said Paula Weinstein, Tribeca’s Chief Content Officer. “Audiences will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse and captivating lineup of award-winning entertainers at the forefront of cultural leadership.”

Headlining the Reunions screenings and panels are Robert De Niro and Al Pacino joined by director Michael Mann and producer Art Linson to discuss Heat, moderated by journalist and filmmaker Bilge Ebiri. Director Kasi Lemmons, producer Caldecot “Cotty” Chubb, Meagan Good and additional members of the cast of Eve’s Bayou will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and director Todd Haynes, producer Christine Vachon, and Ewan McGregor and Micko Westmorland will reunite to celebrate and discuss the 25th anniversary of Velvet Goldmine.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of The Godfather, Tribeca will screen a remastered version of the film introduced by Pacino.

Tribeca will also present the second annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award to Common, presented by De Niro. It also announced its lineup for Tribeca Talks: Master Classes, a series of free events to engage and learn from film industry veterans, returns with classes on different aspects of the filmmaking process.

Below is the full lineup of Tribeca Festival Talks, Reunions, and Master Classes, with descriptions provided by festival organizers (all times ET).

STORYTELLERS

A Conversation with Taylor Swift

Singer, songwriter, producer, and director, Taylor Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female artist in history to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year three times. Her acclaimed album Folklore was released at the height of the Covid pandemic and stayed at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart for eight weeks. In 2021, Swift released “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which she directed, wrote, produced, and starred in. The video will be screened and followed by a conversation with Swift where she will discuss her approach as a filmmaker.

DATE: Saturday, June 11

TIME: 3 PM

LOCATION: Beacon Theater

Pharrell in Conversation

Pharrell Williams is a visionary recording artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. He has been honored with a number of accolades including 13 Grammy Awards, two Academy Award nominations, and Emmy nominations. In this special conversation, Pharrell will discuss his entire ecosystem and what he is focused on now.

DATE: Friday, June 10

TIME: 6 PM

LOCATION: BMCC

Cynthia Erivo Goes Back to Broadway

Broadway is back and better than ever! In this intimate conversation, Tony Award-winning actors Cynthia Erivo and André De Shields discuss Broadway’s comeback, accompanied by exclusive clips of a forthcoming documentary entitled Back to Broadway (TIME Studios) from director Jamila Ephron, which explores how issues of race, identity, and labor play out in the lives of the people responsible for making New York City the beacon for dreamers, artists, and tourists around the world.

DATE: Sunday, June 12

TIME: 2 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios

Seth Meyers in Conversation

Seth Meyers is an Emmy Award-winning writer, New York Times bestselling author, and host of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. Meyers began his TV career with Saturday Night Live in 2001, where he was a cast member for 13 seasons. He served as head writer for nine seasons and “Weekend Update” anchor for eight. In 2019, he released his debut standup special, Lobby Baby, on Netflix. Meyers executive produces Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show and IFC’s Documentary Now!, and in total has garnered 27 Emmy nominations. His children’s book, I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared, was released in March 2022. He will be joined in conversation with Saturday Night Live cast member, Aidy Bryant.

DATE: Monday, June 13

TIME: 8 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios

JR: Can Art Change the World?

JR exhibits freely in the streets of the world, catching the attention of people who are not typical museum visitors, from the suburbs of Paris to the slums of Brazil to the streets of New York, pasting huge portraits of anonymous people, from Kibera to Istanbul, from Los Angeles to Shanghai. As Russia invaded Ukraine, JR was inspired to create Valeriia, an image of a five-year-old Ukrainian refugee on a 148-foot-long tarp that was held by hundreds of people in the city of Lviv. The image made the cover of Time magazine and has since been on display in different cities throughout Europe. JR will discuss how this project has been an inspiration to people throughout the world, and the two NFT’s he’s set up to fund the project, with the proceeds supporting refugees exiting Ukraine at different border crossings.

DATE: Thursday, June 9

TIME: 6 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios

Phil Rosenthal in Conversation with Alex Edelman:

Phil Rosenthal is the creator, executive producer, writer, and host of Somebody feed Phil, which combines his love of food and travel with his unique humor. He is expanding his love of humor, food, and human connection into his first podcast Naked Lunch launching this Spring, in partnership with Stitcher. This October he will release his highly anticipated book Somebody Feed Phil: The Book the companion cookbook to his Netflix show. The Everybody Loves Raymond creator will be joined in conversation by actor, writer, and director Alex Edelman.

DATE: Thursday, June 16

TIME: 5:30 PM

LOCATION: School of Visual Arts (SVA)

Tig Notaro in Conversation:

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. Rolling Stone named her one of the “50 best stand-up comics of all time.” Notaro appears in Army of the Dead and Star Trek: Discovery; created and starred in the groundbreaking TV show One Mississippi and in recently released her second HBO stand-up special, Tig Notaro: Drawn. She will discuss her latest project which she co-directed, with wife Stephanie Allynne, Am I OK?, a feature film that will be available later this year on HBO Max.

DATE: Thursday, June 8

TIME: 6 PM

LOCATION: BMCC

W Kamau Bell and Dream Hampton in Conversation:

W. Kamau Bell is a stand-up comedian and the director and executive producer of the four-part Showtime documentary, We Need To Talk About Cosby. He also hosts and executive-produces the Emmy Award-winning CNN docu-series United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell. He will be joined in conversation with award-winning filmmaker and writer dream hampton, whose most recent works include the Frameline feature documentary Treasure (2015), the BET docu-series Finding Justice (2019) , and Lifetime’s Emmy nominated Surviving R. Kelly (2019), which broke rating records and earned a Peabody Award. This conversation will be moderated by Double Billing.

DATE: Saturday, June 18

TIME: 4 PM

LOCATION: School of Visual Arts (SVA)

Steve Aoki in Conversation with Seth Green

Counting over 3 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-Nominated artist/DJ/producer and Dim Mak Records founder as “one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world.” Aoki is a tastemaker, entertainer, designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He will discuss his latest projects with actor Seth Green.

DATE: Monday, June 13

TIME: 6 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios

Dade Hayes and Dawn Chmielewski in Conversation

Dade Hayes has specialized in entertainment business coverage as a writer and editor for Deadline where he is a business editor, and reports on financial and corporate news along with streaming, film, television, technology, and advertising. Dawn Chmielewski is a U.S.-based entertainment business correspondent for Reuters, whose work has appeared in some of the nation’s largest publications. The two will discuss their new book, Binge Times, the first comprehensive account of the biggest disruption in the entertainment industry, the shift to streaming. The conversation will be moderated by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning producer Evan Shapiro.

DATE: Saturday, June 18

TIME: 12 PM

LOCATION: Indeed’s Rising Voices Lounge at Spring Studios

DIRECTORS SERIES

Tyler Perry in Conversation with Gayle King

Tyler Perry is an actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright, author, and philanthropist. He started his career writing plays, many of which became the inspiration for his films, including the legendary Madea character. In 2019, Perry celebrated the historic opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Among his many honors are the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2021 Oscars and the Governors Award at the 2020 Emmys. He will discuss his career with accomplished journalist and co-host of CBS MORNINGS, Gayle King.

DATE: Monday, June 13

TIME: 4 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios

Before Night Falls: A Screening and Conversation with Julian Schnabel

Julian Schnabel’s award-winning 2000 film Before Night Falls, follows the real-life journey of Cuban poet and novelist Reinaldo Areanas (Javier Bardem). Arenas, an openly gay man, spent two years in prison before escaping Cuba for a new life in New York. The American Film Institute named it one of its top 10 movies of 2000, and Bardem received numerous accolades for his moving performance including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Tribeca will screen the film with a virtual introduction from Martin Scorsese, and following the screening, Schnabel will discuss the film.

DATE: Sunday, June 12

TIME: To be announced

LOCATION: Pier 57

Adam McKay in Conversation with Eric Kohn

Academy Award-winning writer/director/producer Adam McKay made his name in the comedy world as head writer for SNL and later co-wrote and directed films such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Step Brothers, The Big Short, and Vice. McKay’s latest feature, Don’t Look Up, received four Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, as well as a WGA Original Screenplay win for McKay. He most recently executive produced and directed the pilot of HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. He will discuss this and his other works with Eric Kohn, Executive Editor and VP, Editorial Strategy at IndieWire.

This will be a virtual conversation that will be available through Tribeca at Home

REUNIONS

Heat – A Special Reunion

The brilliantly written and directed crime drama from Michael Mann follows master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) as he pulls off a series of heists in LA. In pursuit of McCauley is the obsessive Lieutenant Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino). Both men at the same time are dealing with upheavals in their personal lives and form mutual respect even as they try to derail each other’s plans.

After the Screening: A conversation with stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, director Michael Mann, and producer Art Linson. Moderated by journalist and filmmaker Bilge Ebiri.

DATE: Friday, June 17

TIME: 7 PM

LOCATION: United Palace

Eve’s Bayou: 25-Year Reunion

Over the course of a Louisiana summer, 10-year-old Eve (Jurnee Smollett) discovers all is not what it seems when it comes to her father (Samuel L. Jackson) and the rest of their affluent family. This riveting southern drama quickly became one of the most acclaimed and successful independent films of 1997.

After the Screening: A conversation with director Kasi Lemmons, producer Caldecot “Cotty” Chubb, Meagan Good (Cisely Batiste), and other members of the cast to be announced. Moderated by filmmaker Torell Shavone Taylor.

DATE: Thursday, June 16

TIME: 7 PM

LOCATION: School of Visual Arts (SVA)

Velvet Goldmine – 25-Year Reunion

Journalist Arthur Stuart (Christian Bale) investigates the rise and fall of glam rock star Brian Slade (Jonathan Rhys Myers), who has disappeared from public life following a death hoax ten years before. This BAFTA Award-winning musical drama was written and directed by Todd Haynes, and also starred Ewan McGregor, Toni Collette, Micko Westmoreland, and Eddie Izzard.

After the Screening: A conversation with director Todd Haynes, producer Christine Vachon, Ewan McGregor, and Micko Westmoreland.

DATE: Friday, June 17

TIME: 7 PM

LOCATION: BCCM Tribeca

The Godfather: A 50th Anniversary Retrospective Featuring Al Pacino

This year the Academy Award-winning masterpiece, The Godfather, celebrates its 50th anniversary. Considered by many to be one of the greatest films of all time, the movie follows the saga of the Corleone crime family led by Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), then later his son Michael (Al Pacino). Tribeca will screen a restoration of the film with an introduction by star Al Pacino.

Date: Thursday, June 16

Time: 7 PM

Location: United Palace

THE HARRY BELAFONTE VOICES FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE AWARD

Common, the Academy Award, Emmy, and Grammy-winning artist, actor, author, and activist, continues to break down barriers with a multitude of critically acclaimed, diverse roles, and continued success in all aspects of his career. Having starred in numerous film and television projects, Common has also worked behind the scenes as an executive producer and on multiple soundtracks for which he has received numerous accolades. Additionally, Common has dedicated countless hours and has been deeply engaged in social justice and advocacy work around mass incarceration, mental health, and voting. He launched The Stardust Kids, an incubator and accelerator collective for emerging artists and creative entrepreneurs, the nonprofit Imagine Justice, and through his Common Ground Foundation, Common is dedicated to empowering high school students from underserved communities to become future leaders. He will be joined in conversation with New York Times columnist and MSNBC political analyst Charles Blow.

DATE: Wednesday, June 15

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: The School of Visual Arts (SVA)

MASTER CLASSES

Documentary Directing with Coodie & Chike

Fresh off the success of their most recent film, the Kanye West documentary, jeen-yuhs, the Tribeca alumni team of Coodie & Chike return to the festival to discuss the art and ethics of directing documentary films with Loren Hammonds, the Co-Head of Documentary at TIME STUDIO.

DATE: Tuesday, June 14

TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: School of Visual Arts (SVA)

Intimacy Coordinator Alicia Rodis

Alicia Rodis is one of the pioneers of the Intimacy Coordinator position. A relatively new role in the film industry, Intimacy Coordinators specialize in training performers and industry professionals to better approach intimate scenes. Alicia will delve into the role of an intimacy coordinator and her experiences working on productions like Mare of Easttown, And Just Like That, and Search Party.

DATE: Friday, June 17

TIME: 3 PM

LOCATION: School of Visual Arts (SVA)

Music Supervision with Randall Poster

Over his career Music Supervisor Randall Poster has worked with master filmmakers like Wes Anderson, Todd Haynes, and Martin Scorcese to create some of the most iconic needle drops in film history. In this conversation with Pitchfork contributing editor Jayson Greene, Poster will discuss the role of a Music Supervisor, selecting music for film, and his latest undertaking, The Birdsong Project.

DATE: Wednesday, June 15

TIME: 3: PM

LOCATION: School of Visual Arts (SVA)

Youth Workforce Development

A Master Class for those young people who want to get their start in the film industry but aren’t sure where to turn or how to make inroads. This panel conversation will bring together representatives from creative guilds and industry professionals working in important below-the-line roles to discuss their positions in the filmmaking process and how the next generation of creators can get their start.

DATE: Thursday, June 16

TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: School of Visual Arts (SVA)

AWA Master Class: Master the Universe, One Comic Book at a Time

AWA Studios is the independent developer of bold and relevant stories from the world’s most outstanding artists, writers, and artisans. During this class, AWA Studios CEO/ Former Marvel President Bill Jemas, Indie filmmaker Ian Grody, Writer & Director Justin Fair, legendary Marvel Comics Senior Editor Ralph Macchio, and AWA Managing Editor Will Graves will discuss how aspiring artists can build their own comic book universe, one story at a time.

DATE: Monday, June 13

TIME: 3 PM

LOCATION: School of Visual Arts (SVA)

The Matrix Awakens – Revolutionary Real-Time Filmmaking with Epic Games

Witness the future of filmmaking – interactive cinema in a real-time game engine. Join Epic Games CTO Kim Libreri, Epic Games’ Art Director Jerome Platteaux, and Colin Benoit, Cinematic Artist at Epic Games, as they take you through the making of The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience and demonstrate live filming in this iconic simulation, merging art forms and technology to trailblaze a new way of filmmaking.

DATE: Thursday, June 9

TIME: 3 PM

LOCATION: School of Visual Arts (SVA)

Sustainable Filmmaking with the Producers Guild of America

When Scott Z. Burns and Dorothy Fortenberry set out to make their new show Extrapolation for Apple TV+ they didn’t just want to tell a story that revolves around the dangers of climate change, they wanted to make sure they were walking the walk as well – so they set out with the goal to make their shoot carbon neutral. Fortenberry, along with members of the show’s crew, will discuss the trials, tribulations, and successes of making a television show whose production mirrors its story’s focus on climate and sustainability.

DATE: Friday, June 17

TIME: 1 PM

LOCATION: School of Visual Arts (SVA)