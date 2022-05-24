Neon Acquires Ruben Östlund’s Buzzy Cannes Satire ‘Triangle Of Sadness’

Neon has acquired North American rights to Ruben Östlund’s buzzy satire, Triangle of Sadness, following its world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film centers on Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), a couple of models and influencers who are invited on a yacht for a luxury cruise after Fashion Week. While the crew takes great care of the vacationers, the captain refuses to leave his cabin as the famous gala dinner approaches. Events take an unexpected turn, and the balance of power is reversed when a storm rises and endangers the comfort of the passengers…

Östlund, who previously won the top prize in Un Certain Regard for Force Majeure and the Palme d’Or for the Academy Award-nominated The Square, wrote and directed the film, with Imperative Entertainment producing in association with Film i Väst, BBC Film, 30WEST and Plattform Produktion. The filmmaker’s acclaimed English-language follow-up to The Square also stars Woody Harrelson, Vicki Berlin, Henrik Dorsin, Zlatko Burić, Jean-Christophe Folly, Iris Berben, Sunnyi Melles, Amanda Walker, Oliver Ford Davies, Arvin Kananian, Carolina Gynning, Ralph Schicha and Dolly De Leon.

In just five years, Neon has garnered 18 Academy Award nominations, 5 wins, including Best Picture, and has grossed over $180M at the box office. The company is perhaps best known for its dark comedy Parasite from filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, which recently made history as the first non-English-language film to claim Best Picture, while winning out in three additional categories. Additional titles unveiled at Cannes 2022 by Neon included David Cronenberg’s Crimes of The Future starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, and Viggo Mortensen, and Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream, chronicling the career of David Bowie. The company has also acquired Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Broker, ahead of its world premiere in competition in Cannes, and Mark Jenkin’s horror Enys Men, ahead of its world premiere in Directors’ Fortnight.

Neon’s Jeff Deutchman negotiated the North America deal for Triangle of Sadness with 30West, WME Independent and Imperative Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.