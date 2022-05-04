‘Top Gun: Maverick’ World Premiere Photos: Tom Cruise Pilots Helicopter Onto Deck Of Aircraft Carrier For Massive Red Carpet Event

The Top Gun: Maverick world premiere is being held tonight on the USS Midway, the iconic Navy aircraft carrier docked in San Diego. Given that fact, of course Tom Cruise took the opportunity to pilot a helicopter onto the flight deck before sauntering over to the red carpet.

Castmembers Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro and more were joined by a group of superfans for the once-in-a-lifetime event which Oscar-winner Connelly called “extraordinary.”

Click on the photo above to launch the red carpet gallery from the premiere.