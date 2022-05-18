‘Tooning Out The News’ Moves From Paramount+ To Comedy Central, New ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ To Also Be Available On Old Net

After two seasons as a CBS All Access/Paramount+ exclusive, the Stephen Colbert-produced Tooning Out The News is moving to Comedy Central.

The show, from CBS Studios, is still expected to subsequently run on Paramount+, which is the ultimate destination for most programs on linear Paramount Global channels.

Additionally, the revival of Inside Amy Schumer, announced previously by Paramount+, will get a second window on Comedy Central, which was the home of the original Emmy-winning sketch comedy series. The scheduling changes were revealed as part of MTV Entertainment Studios’ programming slate released ahead of the Paramount Global upfront presentation later today. It reflects the balance the mothership company is trying to strike between streaming and linear. (Yellowstone spinoff 6666, originally announced at Paramount+, also is shifting to the Yellowstone home, the linear Paramount Network.)

At Comedy Central, Tooning Out the News will join the push into adult animation around stalwart South Park, which also includes the newly announced Andy Samberg animated comedy series Digman!, also co-produced by CBS Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios, and Daria spinoff animated movie Jodie.

Tooning Out the News features a cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, mocking news of the day, and interviewing real world guests and newsmakers.