Tom Hollander Cast In ‘Me, You’; Cleopatra’s ‘Frost’ (Exclusive); Netflix India; BBC Player Poland; Viaplay Doc; BAFTA Elevate — Global Briefs

Tom Hollander Starring In Billie August Post-WWII Drama ‘Me, You’

The Night Manager and Gosford Park star Tom Hollander has landed a lead role in Billie August coming of age post-World War II drama feature Me, You. Adapted from Erri De Luca’s novel Tu, Mio, it also has Daisy Jacob (National Theatre Live: The Hard Problem) and Alessandr Gassman (Transporter 2) attached and will begin principle photography in Ischia, Italy in September. The plot follows teenage boy Marco, who sails the tranquil seas around Naples with a hardened fisherman. Marco falls love with an enigmatic girl, Caia, whose painful past fuels a ferocious resentment in him, setting off alarm bells. August (Pelle the Conqueror, The Best Intentions) is directing, with Greg Latter writing the screenplay. Brilliant Pictures’ Sean O’Kelly and Marc Bikindou are producing along with Cristaldi Pics’ Mark Hammond. Hollander is represented by Anonymous Content in the US and United Agents in the UK.

Cleopatra Entertainment Wraps Shoot On Winter Thriller ‘Frost’

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Perera’s Cleopatra Entertainment has wrapped production on its latest feature, winter thriller Frost. Directed by Brandon Slagle (Battle of Spain), based on James Cullen Bressack’s story and adapted for screen by Robert Thompson, it was filmed on location at California’s San Bernardino mountains in winter 2020. The film stars genre actors Vernon Wells (Mad Max 2) and Devanny Pinn (The Dawn, House of Manson), and tells the story of a young woman and her father who have to fight for survival after being stranded on a remote mountainside during a storm. Cleopatra, which Cleopatra Records founder Perera launched, is behind features such as Death Rider in the House of Vampires.

Netflix Sets Date For Alia Bhatt-Starring ‘Darlings’

Netflix will premiere Jasmeet K. Reen’s debut feature Darlings later this year after confirming it has acquired the rights. Indian entertainment sites reported the streamer boarded the Alia Bhatt-starring Indian film earlier this year and today it confirmed launch will take place later in 2022 through the promo video below. The dark comedy follows the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love while fighting against the odds. Starring alongside Bollywood actress Bhatt are Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Bhatt produces through her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner, alongside Red Chillies Entertainment. Netflix India’s Director of Film and Licensing Pratiksha Rao said the film was “a perfect storm of riveting plot [and] fresh storytelling brought to life by powerful performances.”

BBC Studios Launches Streamer BBC Player In Poland Through Canal+ Partnership

BBC Studios and Canal+ have teamed to launch the former’s streaming service BBC Player in Poland. The service will be made available to Canal+ streaming subscribers from June 1, will Canal+ satellite TV subs with connected boxes will also have access. The streamer offers BBC shows from its international channels portfolio, which includes the likes of BBC Brit, BBC Earth and BBC First. In Poland, around 1,000 hours of content will be made available in the first year, including titles such as Bafta winner Time, David Attenborough’s Natural Curiosities and Mediterranean: Life Under Siege, plus the latest upcoming season of Top Gear.

Viaplay Sets Disability Film ‘It Could Have Been Us’ As Latest Doc Original

European streamer Viably has greenlit It Could Have Been Us, an unsettling original documentary feature fronted by Catwalk stars Emma Örtlund and Ida Johansson. The film, directed by Björn Tjärnberg, is from Candamo Film and will be sold where Viaplay hasn’t launched by Viaplay Content Sales. It will see Örtlund, Johansson and Glada Hudik theater group founder Pär Johansson look into the experiences of people with disabilities who were confined to institutions from the start of the 20th Century. They will share the true story of Olle, a young man who wrote moving letters to his mother from Lund’s Vipeholm facility.

Bafta Unveils Latest Elevate Initiative Cohort Of Emerging UK Producers

Bafta has selected 20 of the UK’s most promising producers from underrepresented backgrounds for its latest Elevate initiative. A jury including Sara Putt, Cameron Roach, Annabel Jones and Marcus Ryder selected the participants, who will now receive 24 months of support, such as networking opportunities, introductions, tailored panel discussions and masterclasses. Those selected identify as disabled, from minority ethnic backgrounds and low-socioeconomic backgrounds. The full list of participants can be found here.