Tom Cruise & James Corden Jet Back Into The Sky In ‘The Late Late Show’ Aerial Stunt

The bromance between Tom Cruise and James Corden remains strong… and skybound.

The Top Gun: Maverick star persuaded The Late Late Show host to get back into another plane with him – four years after he encouraged him to jump out of one.

Cruise picked up the Brit, who revealed he was leaving the late-night world in April, for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the desert, piloting him in a vintage fighter plane for the afternoon.

“I’m very excited that James is doing this,” he says in the 15-minute segment. “Was he the first late-night show I asked? Hell, no. He was just the first one… the only one who said yes.”

Cruise and Corden end up in a dogfight in the classic plane.

Just when Corden thinks he’s survived, Cruise informs him the two will be going up again — this time in a jet fit for modern aerial warfare.

First, however, is the Top Gun training. “You are my goose,” says Cruise. “When you say I am your Goose, it makes me feel excited and then I realize that Goose dies at the end of the film,” replies Corden.

Corden, who is better known for driving with celebrities in cars around LA rather than planes in the desert, and Cruise do get to bust out a few bars of Kenny Loggins’ classic Top Gun tune Danger Zone during their overnight campfire stay.

“This is crazy,” says Corden, not underplaying the situation, which makes for a perfect Late Late Show viral segment.

“You can be my wingman, anytime,” concludes Cruise as they disembark. “You know what? I think I’m good,” laughs Corden.