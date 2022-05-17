Tom Brady To Be Subject Of Netflix Roast

NFL superstar Tom Brady will be taking the heat as the first subject of an upcoming series of new Netflix specials, Greatests Roasts Of All Time: GROAT. Brady also will serve as an executive producer, with his own roast set to tape in 2023, following his next season in the NFL.

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” said Brady.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Brady will executive produce for 199 Productions, Casey Patterson for Casey Patterson Entertainment, along with Jeff Ross and Carol Donovan.

Additional information and roasters will be announced at a later date.

Brady has appeared in 10 Super Bowls, winning seven, all but one for the New England Patriots. After 20 seasons in New England, he moved to Tampa Bay in 2020, winning one more title with the Buccaneers. He announced his retirement in January 2022, then reversed that decision two months later. He recently signed a deal with Fox to become the lead NFL analyst on Fox, a deal reportedly worth $375 million over 10 years. It takes effect as soon as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback finally winds down his career.