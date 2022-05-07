Skip to main content
‘Today’ Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Has Covid-19 Again, Will Isolate For Mother’s Day

Today

For the second time, Savannah Guthrie has contracted Covid-19, as she shared Friday on her Instagram page.

Despite being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot, Guthrie fell victim again, but downplayed her condition on social media.

“So this happened — again!” she wrote. “Covid +, air filter on ‘turbo’ and it will be an isolating Mother’s Day for this mama!!! I feel fine, just slight cold so far. Thankful to be vaccinated!”

Guthrie and co-ancho Hoda Kotb both contracted Covid-19 earlier this yea within a week of each other.

“We’re trading places,” Savannah said when announcing her earier diagnosis on the show. “I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go.”

