Tobias Menzies To Star Alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus In Nicole Holofcener’s ‘Beth & Don’; Cast Set For A24 Movie

Primetime Emmy winner Tobias Menzies has boarded the Nicole Holofcener directed and written feature Beth & Don opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Cameras roll this week on the movie, which A24 acquired all US rights on out of AFM last year.

Also rounding out the cast are Michaela Watkins (The Dropout, Casual, Search Party), Arian Moayed (Inventing Anna, Succession), Owen Teague (It, Mrs. Fletcher), Jeanne Berlin (The Fabelmans, Succession, Hunters), Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit, The Night Of) and Elizabeth Marvel (News of the World, Unbelievable).

Clockwise from top left: Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague, Elizabeth Marvel, Bill Camp and Jeannie Berlin PComm, A24

In the movie, Beth is a New York novelist in an unbelievably happy marriage to Don, who loves her and supports her in every way. One day, when Beth overhears him admitting that he hasn’t liked her writing in years, it threatens to undo all that’s good in their lives.

Ben & Don is produced by Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman (In the Heights, Eternal Sunshine) and Stefanie Azpiazu (I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Private Life), Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener. Bregman and Azpiazu produced Enough Said, and are longtime collaborators with both Holofcener and Louis-Dreyfus.

FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales and the following buyers with respective territories: Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films – Germany, Spain, All Eastern Europe, CIS, Benelux, Greece, Iceland, Middle East, Scandinavia, Switzerland, Turkey, Latin America, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and South Africa, Vertice Cine (Italy), Lev Cinema (Israel), Prisvideo (Portugal), and Roadshow distribution (Australia/New Zealand).

Menzies is about to shoot the lead role in Manhunt for Apple TV+. He won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his work in Netflix's The Crown as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. On the film side, Menzies' notable credits include Anna Foerster's Underworld: Blood Wars and Richard Eyre's King Lear. Recent television credits include Aisling Bea's The Way Up; Game of Thrones as 'Edmure Tully'; and the hit Starz series Outlander, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.