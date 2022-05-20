‘Young Sheldon’ Season Ender Dominates Thursday; ‘United States Of Al’ Dips In Series Finale

Sheldon struggles to cope with the first signs of puberty and Mary and George Sr. both hunt for new jobs. Also, Georgie and Meemaw take a business trip across the border, on the season five finale of 'Young Sheldon.'

Thursday night was chock-full of finales, including the Season 5 ender of primetime-winning vet Young Sheldon.

Coming after the networks’ Upfronts presentations, the finale-filled Thursday saw the CBS comedy winning both the highest rating of the evening and largest audience. Young Sheldon delivered a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.73 million viewers, steady from the previous week but just a smidge down from its season premiere in October (0.7, 6.89M).

CBS also bid farewell to United States of Al (0.4, 4.62M), which reached its series finale at 8:30 p.m. The Chuck Lorre comedy, which was canceled ahead of the Paramount presentation on Wednesday, fell in demo and audience from both the preceding week and its season premiere (0.5, 4.74M). The network also featured the final two episodes of freshman comedy How We Roll (0.3, 3.34M/0.3, 3.00M), which was steady in demo from its premiere in April (0.3, 4.10M).

Bull (0.3, 3.53M), which will come to its series finale next Thursday, closed the night off for CBS.

NBC’s top-rated and most-watched program of Thursday was the season finale of Law & Order (0.5, 5.67M), which was slightly down from its long-awaited February premiere (0.7, 5.54M). Following the flagship series were the finales for SVU (0.5, 4.35M) and Organized Crime (0.5, 3.27M). SVU fell from its September season debut (0.9, 4.37M) and as did Organized Crime from its season opener (0.6, 4.32M)

ABC also featured its fair share of finales. The network’s first hour touted a slightly up Station 19 (0.5, 4.04M) while its last featured a stable Big Sky season ender (0.2, 2.39M). In the middle of those two finales was a stable Grey’s Anatomy (0.5, 3.61M), which will conclude its current season next Thursday.

Fox was finale-free with new episodes of MasterChef Junior (0.4, 1.88M) and Welcome to Flatch (0.1, 0.76M). The CW was in repeats.