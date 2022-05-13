‘How We Roll’ Ticks Up Following Cancellation; ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Tie To Rule Thursday

CBS freshman How We Roll moved up in ratings, after getting the axe on Thursday.

Ahead of its Upfronts presentation next week, CBS cleared a majority of its sitcom slate. In addition to the Pete Holmes-starrer, CBS cancelled United States of Al, B Positive, Magnum P.I. and Good Sam. Per fast affiliates, the latest episodes of How We Roll (0.4, 3.70M/ 0.3, 3.19M) were up in both measures from the previous week.

United States of Al (0.5, 4.75M) also saw a similar trend, rising from its previous original episode. Spared from Thursday’s cancellation spree was Young Sheldon, which continues to be CBS’ top Thursday show. Young Sheldon (0.6, 6.60M) earned the night’s largest audience and tied with Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 4.36M) for Thursday’s top demo rating. CBS concluded the night with a steady Bull (0.3, 3.75M), which will conclude its series run later this month.

SVU, clearly NBC’s top Thursday title, followed Law & Order (0.4, 4.10) and preceded Law & Order: Organized Crime (0.5, 3.05M), which were both sturdy and have been renewed for new seasons.

ABC had a quieter evening with Station 19 (0.4, 3.76M) and Greys’ Anatomy (0.5, 3.46M) both taking a a bit of a slip in both measures. Big Sky (0.2, 2.06M) fell ahead of next week’s Season 2 finale, which will feature Jensen Ackles. The David E. Kelley drama still has yet to be renewed.

Fox’s MasterChef Junior (0.3, 1.82M) fell one tenth in the demo and slipped in viewers, as did an hour-long Welcome To Flatch (0.1, 0.68M)

The CW was in repeats, after also canceling a number of shows.

