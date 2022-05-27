‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Wins Thursday Ratings With Milestone Episode; ‘Bull’ Steady In Series Finale

Grey’s Anatomy celebrated it milestone 400th episode with a Japril return, numerous doctor exits and primetime victories.

ABC was the top network on Thursday night with Grey’s Anatomy delivering both the evening’s highest demo rating and largest audience. The long-running medical drama’s dramatic two-hour Season 18 finale snagged a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.97 million viewers, easily topping all the other titles. Grey’s ticked up from the preceding week but still fell behind its season opener (0.7, 4.63M) in October. From the 8-10 p.m. slot, Grey’s easily bested repeats on CBS and NBC.

Also bested by Grey’s was the latest episode of MasterChef: Junior on Fox (0.3, 1.80M), which ticked down in the demo. The network then concluded freshman Welcome To Flatch with an hour-long finale that nabbed a 0.1 demo rating and 0.68 million viewers, slipping from the previous week. For comparison, the comedy premiered to a 0.2 demo rating and 1.03 million viewers back in March.

Though it aired repeats for the first two hours of primetime, CBS bid farewell to Bull after six seasons. Read about how they wrapped the drama here. The finale, which banked a 0.3 demo rating and 4.04 million viewers, nearly matched its October season premiere (0.3, 4.13M). When Bull debuted back in 2016, the series delivered a 2.2 demo rating and 15.6 million viewers.