‘Through My Window’ Star Julio Peña Signs With Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Julio Peña (Through My Window) has signed with Anonymous Content for management.

Peña is a rising Spanish actor who most recently starred opposite Clara Galle in Netflix’s Spanish-language teen romance Through My Window (A través de mi ventana), based on Wattpad’s YA novel of the same name by Ariana Godoy. The film released on the streamer in February centers on Raquel (Galle), whose longtime crush on her next-door neighbor Ares (Peña) turns into something more when he starts developing feelings for her, despite his family’s objections. Eduard Sola adapted the screenplay, with Marçal Forés directing. Since its debut, the film has become an international hit, catapulting the 21-year-old Peña to global recognition and a social media following of nearly 4 million. Following the film’s success, Netflix has committed to multiple sequels. Peña is currently in production on the second and third chapters of the trilogy, which are also to be directed by Forés. Godoy has been involved in developing the scripts for the upcoming sequels.

Peña currently stars in the series Bia for Disney Channel Latin America, having previously appeared in Canale 5’s Acacias 38. He’s also known for his work as a musician, is fluent in both English and Spanish, and is based in Madrid.

Anonymous Content is a production and management company that represents a diverse roster of writers, directors, actors and comedians. Recent releases from the media company include Benjamin Cleary’s sci-fi drama Swan Song for Apple TV+; Netflix’s Worth, starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci; Tom McCarthy’s Matt Damon starrer Stillwater for Focus Features; and George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky for Netflix. Coming up next is Garth Davis’ film Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre, for Amazon.

Peña will continue to be represented in the Spanish capital by Jose and Fernando Triana.