‘This Is Us’ Alum Chris Geere Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: This Is Us star Chris Geere, who is just coming off his run on NBC’s celebrated family drama series, has signed with Verve for representation.

Geere joined This Is Us as a recurring in Season 5, and was promoted to series regular for the sixth and final season, which wrapped up last night. Geere’s character Phillip, Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) co-worker, was at the center of a storyline bombshell that saw him eventually marry Kate after her divorce to Toby (Chris Sullivan).

British actor Geere became known to U.S. audiences during his five-season run as the lead of Stephen Falk’s critically-acclaimed FX series You’re The Worst. Other television credits include A Million Little Things and Modern Family, and an upcoming voice role in the animated Kung Fu Panda series.

On the feature side, Geere most recently starred in Hot Mess Holiday with Kal Penn for Comedy Central and Pokémon Detective Pikachu for Legendary/Warner Bros. opposite Ryan Reynolds.

Prior to his move to the U.S., Geere began his career on stage opposite Judi Dench in Royal Shakespeare Company’s All’s Well That Ends Well before moving into television, appearing in shows including the award-winning Waterloo Road, Ill Behaviour opposite Lizzy Caplan, This Way Up and The First Team, among others.

Geere continues to be managed by Beth McIntosh at Creative Partners Group.