Mockumentary ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ To Be Sold With Sequel In Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: The Cannes Market package for the sequel to the famed rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap is a bigger deal than I originally reported when Deadline broke the story. I’ve learned that CAA Media Finance will be selling rights to the original film as well. The filmmakers hope that both films will be available on the same platform/distributor.

The rights recently came back to them, and Spinal Tap only has been selectively available for purchase.

The 1984 cult classic starred Rob Reiner, who directed and played filmmaker Marty DiBergi. Also back are Michael McKean (David St. Hubbins), Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) and Christopher Guest (Nigel Tufnel), the nucleus of England’s loudest and sauciest heavy metal band.

After Reiner relaunched the Castle Rock film division in October, the Spinal Tap sequel became its first project. where the feuding band is forced to come back together for one last show because of a contractual obligation.

The original will screen on the beach Wednesday as part of the Cinema de la Plage sidebar at Cannes. The film was released to critical acclaim in 1984. In 2002, it was deemed “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress, and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.