‘The Wheel Of Time’ EP Ted Field’s Radar Pictures Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Pictures—the independent film and television production company founded by Emmy winner Ted Field, known for its work on the Jumanji and Riddick franchises—has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Field founded Radar in 1999 and heads up the company as CEO. Radar has thus far produced more than 60 features—including The Amityville Horror, The Last Samurai and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre—which have cumulatively grossed over $10 billion worldwide.

Field’s company is also behind Amazon’s epic fantasy television series, The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling book series of the same name, which was renewed for a second season ahead of its series premiere. It’s currently working on a film, titled Age of Legends, set several millennia before the time of the books, which Zack Stentz (Thor) is scripting.

Radar currently controls more than 400 pieces of IP with a growing development pipeline. The company most recently secured the life rights to two-time World Series of Poker Main Event champion Doyle Brunson, with plans to develop a biopic on the legendary player. It also nabbed the rights to the action-adventure video game franchise American McGee’s Alice from publisher Electronic Arts and has attached writer-showrunner David Hayter (Watchmen) to create a series adaptation.

Radar is currently making a push into unscripted television with both reality and docuseries, as well as into Broadway. The company is at the same time expanding into the video game sphere, having recently partnered with LevelN4XT to form the joint venture Radar-N4XT, focused on developing new IP for video games and adapting existing game IP for television and film.