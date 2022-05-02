The Weather Channel Launches Spanish-Language Network On 40th Anniversary

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group on Monday launched The Weather Channel en Español, a 24/7 Spanish-language stand-alone network in the U.S. The free service is available across over-the-top streaming platforms and on mobile devices and also is accessible via The Weather Channel app.

The first on-camera meteorologists to join are Univision and Telemundo veterans Albert Martinez, Henry Golac, Milmar Ramirez and Jessica Fernandez along with Abel Hernandez and Lorena Lim.

The launch comes on the 40th anniversary of the debut of The Weather Channel network, which Allen acquired in 2018.

“The Hispanic marketplace is indexing extremely well with streaming services and is severely underserved. Our launch of The Weather Channel en Español is historic, and is a recognition of the continued and significant growth of the U.S. Hispanic population and the constant need to keep the entire public informed and safe as multi-billion dollar weather disasters are on the rise – especially in communities where Spanish is spoken as both the primary and secondary language in millions of households throughout America,” said Allen. “I am proud to say viewers of The Weather Channel en Español will be able to increase their safety and awareness of extreme weather events with the full support of the number one weather news network, and its vast resources, infrastructure, technology, and scientists.”

Content on The Weather Channel en Español will include locally specific forecasting and utilize the resources of The Weather Channel, including the network’s immersive mixed reality technology. It will also collaborate with other Allen Media Group platforms including Pattrn, The Weather Channel’s climate, environment and sustainability network.

“I’m very proud to be a part of Allen Media Group’s significant investment in The Weather Channel en Español,” said Sussy Ruiz, editor-in-chief of The Weather Channel en Español. “The Weather Channel has been voted the most-trusted news brand in America for 11 consecutive years, and the fifth most-trusted brand overall. The full resources of The Weather Channel have been dedicated to ensure The Weather Channel en Español achieves The Weather Channel’s 40-year history of excellence.”