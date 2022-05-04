‘The Waltons’ Thanksgiving Special Set At CW; Teddy Sears Joins Cast

Specials -- "The Waltons' Homecoming" -- Image Number: WALd_0907r -- Pictured (L - R): Bellamy Young as Olivia Walton, Christian Finlayson as Jason Walton, Logan Shroyer as John Boy Walton, Ben Lawson as John Walton, Samuel Goergon as Jim Bob Walton, Marcelle LeBlanc as Mary Ellen Walton, Tatum Sue Matthews as Erin Walton, and Callaway Corrick as Elizabeth Walton

The CW is bringing the Walton family back for another made-for-TV movie following the success of the 2021 holiday special The Waltons’ Homecoming. The Waltons’ Thanksgiving will debut in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Homecoming stars Bellamy Young, Logan Shroyer, and Richard Thomas are set to reprise their roles alongside newly added Teddy Sears (American Horror Story, The Flash). Sears will portray John Sr.

In The Waltons’ Thanksgiving, the holiday spirit is in the air on Walton Mountain in 1934 as the Walton family eagerly prepares for the annual Harvest Festival Fair in town. Carnival rides, talent shows, and pie contests come around every year, but at this year’s Harvest Festival Fair, a young boy arrives that will dramatically change the Waltons’ lives in ways that they could have never imagined.

The Waltons’ Homecoming was the network’s second most-watched special of the 2021-22 season.

The project is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Emmy-winning executive producer Sam Haskell, writer/co-executive producer Jim Strain, co-executive producer Hudson Hickman, producer Billy Levin, and producer Bobby Kelly. Joe Lazarov is the director/co-executive producer and Grammy winner Tena Clark is the composer. The Waltons original series was created by Earl Hamner, Jr.