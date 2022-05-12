‘The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On’ Dethrones ‘Bridgerton’ Atop Nielsen’s Weekly Streaming Chart

The Ultimatum. (L to R) Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey in season 1 of "The Ultimatum."

Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On took the No. 1 spot from three-week champion Bridgerton on Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart.

The unscripted series racked up 1.1 billion minutes of viewing in the week of April 11 to 17. It was the only show above the 1 billion mark in a subdued week overall.

Better Call Saul gained ground compared with the previous week, rising to 950 million minutes of viewing and finishing in second place. It continues to benefit from a new season having just debuted on AMC. The audience was 56% male, per Nielsen, with even distribution across age demos. About 27% of viewers were between 18 and 34 years old, with the identical percentage in the 50-to-64-year-old bracket.

Bridgerton, whose second season is already in the books as the most-watched English language series in Netflix history, finished in the No. 3 spot with 885 minutes of streaming.

The release pattern for “The Ultimatum” may have helped it prevail against a number of high-profile rivals. It added the finale and a reunion episode during the week being measured. Half of its audience was multicultural, Nielsen said, with 23% of viewers African-American and 19% of them Hispanic.

Netflix dominated the chart overall, but Marvel’s Moon Knight on Disney+ managed to land in the No. 7 spot despite only three episodes being available, with an audience that was 62% male.

Animated Disney+ feature Encanto, winding down a magnificent run of multiple months in the Top 10, mustered 503 million minutes of viewing.

Nielsen measures only viewing via a TV screen, and only for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+.

Below is the full Top 10. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On – 10 episodes, 1.1 billion minutes of viewing

Better Call Saul – 50 eps., 950M min.

Bridgerton – 16 eps., 885M min.

Cocomelon – 18 eps., 719M min.

NCIS – 355 eps., 691M min.

Heartland – 225 eps., 642M min.

Moon Knight (Disney+) – 3 eps., 638M min.

Queen Of The South – 62 eps., 635M min.

Criminal Minds – 321 eps., 532M min.

Encanto (Disney+) – film, 503M min.