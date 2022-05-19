‘The Terminal List’ Teaser Trailer And Key Art Out, Showcasing New Chris Pratt Prime Series

Chris Pratt can’t quite remember what happened in his new Amazon Prime Video series, The Terminal List. But he’s got eight episodes to figure it out.

Today, Prime Video released the official teaser trailer and teaser poster for Patt’s The Terminal List, which Pratt stars in and serves as an EP along with Antoine Fuqua and David DiGilio. All eight episodes will premiere on July 1 in more than 240 countries and territories.

Amazon Studios

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

In addition to Pratt, the series stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

The series is executive produced by Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Fuqua through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day), and writer/showrunner DiGilio. Author Jack Carr serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck. The Terminal List is a coproduction from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television.