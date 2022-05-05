The Steve Wilkos Show has been picked up for a 16th season in national syndication.

The daytime talk show, distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, tackles issues such as family and criminal justice, true-crime and relationship conflicts.

Additionally, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has sold its catalogue of daytime talk Shows, Maury, hosted by Maury Povich, and The Jerry Springer Show, hosted by Jerry Springer, into national syndication.



The Steve Wilkos Show, in its 15th season, is averaging 900,000 daily viewers for the 2021-22 season, while delivering a large percentage of its audience from the Adults 25-54 demographic.

“The Steve Wilkos Show is one of the best success stories in first-run syndication and I am so proud of Steve and his entire team who puts their incredible passion for storytelling into making a show that resonates with viewers,” said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News. “We’re also thrilled that our legendary shows, Maury and The Jerry Springer Show, will be a part of Syndication Studio’s daytime lineup for years to come.”



The Steve Wilkos Show is executive produced by Rachelle Wilkos and distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and produced by Stamford Media Center Productions.