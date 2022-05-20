‘The Sound Of Music Live!’, ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical’, Among Blockbuster Musicals Set For Indian TV Debuts Through Zee Theatre Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Some of the West End and Broadway’s biggest productions are making their debuts on Indian TV.

Zee Theatre has secured agreements to bring The Sound of Music Live!, Hairspray Live!, Peter Pan Live! and Billy Elliot: The Musical to Indian pay-TV channel Tata Play Theatre.

The Sound of Music Live! will kick off a month of broadcasts on May 29, with the stage adaptations following over coming weeks.

To this point, none of the plays have aired on Indian TV screens.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer — Special Projects, ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited), said the plays would resonate was “Indian audiences are no stranger to musicals. Our cinema and theatrical traditions thrive on musicality and dance. Musicals are also a huge part of Broadway and West End and we have curated some that will resonate the most with Indian audiences.”

He added The Sound of Music, Hairspray Live!, Peter Pan Live! and Billy Elliot: The Musical “are genre-defining stories that span coming-of-age dilemmas, love, self-discovery, and a lot more enthralling generations worldwide. These productions have much to recommend them and we are thrilled to introduce them to families across India.”