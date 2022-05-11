‘The Offer’ Video: See Justin Chambers Lead ‘Godfather’ Cast Gathering As Marlon Brando

EXCLUSIVE: The Corleone family finally has come together for a real Italian dinner. In this clip from the May 12 episode of The Offer on Paramount+, Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) greets the cast of The Godfather for their first gathering before shooting commences on the film.

Much to Coppola’s delight, the actors immediately settle into their roles. Marlon Brando (Justin Chambers) sits at the head of the table and insists that his wife be served first. He then gives a speech thanking the group for attending his birthday meal.

The Offer is based on producer Albert S. Ruddy’s experience making the 1972 film that Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling novel. Besides Chambers and Fogler, The Offer stars Miles Teller as Al Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

Peter Bart: ‘The Offer’ Spins A Mafia Tale About ‘The Godfather’ That’s Really More Fiction Than Fact

The 10-episode event series from Paramount TV Studios premiered April 28. It was created and written by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player) and written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano (Hunters), who serves as showrunner. In addition to Tolkin and Toscano, two-time Oscar-winner Ruddy (Million Dollar Baby, The Longest Yard), along with Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif, who also developed the series, serve as executive producers alongside Dexter Fletcher, who also directed the first block of the series.

New episodes air Thursdays on Paramount+.

Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming