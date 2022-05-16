‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed For Season 8 By Fox

Fox has even more costumes and tunes in store with The Masked Singer set to return for its eighth season.

On Monday the network revealed the official season 8 order for the long-running celebrity singing competition. The Masked Singer is among a number of reality series set to return in the 2022-2023 season including Crime Scene Kitchen, Next Level Chef and more.

The renewal comes as little surprise considering The Masked Singer has been a steady performer for Fox. The series consistently marks the network’s top Wednesday primetime title.

There has been talk that the eighth season of the show, which has filmed in LA, may move settings with Las Vegas touted as one possibility.

Season 7 of The Masked Singer made headlines most notably with its controversial appearance by former Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani. He appeared in an April episode as Jack in the Box singing George Thorogood & the Destroyers’ “Bad To The Bone.” His reveal prompted judge Ken Jeong to walk out of the the taping, as Deadline exclusively revealed. The divisive episode featuring the former mayor brought the Fox series to season lows in ratings with a 0.6 in the 18 to 49 demo and 3.59 million viewers. It has since rebounded in both measures.

The Masked Singer will conclude Season 7 this week.

During Deadline’s virtual Contenders event, executive producer Craig Plestis and judge Robin Thicke shared that The Masked Singer team was already in pre-production for the eighth season.

“It’s a challenge to outdo ourselves and to come up with some things that are going to sparkle and get America excited. I think there’s some ideas that we’re playing with with the network that are going to be super exciting and the first time that we ever see something,” he shared.

In addition to Jeong and Thick, The Masked Signer judges are Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. Nick Canon serves as host. The series is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. Moira Ross, Plestis, and Cannon serve as executive producers. Ross serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.