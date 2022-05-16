‘The Masked Dancer’, ‘Alter Ego’, ‘Game Of Talents’ & ‘Mental Samurai’ In Limbo; No Sign Of Non-Scripted Series On Fox Slate

Fox put a number of its non-scripted competition series including Next Level Chef and a new Gordon Ramsay series front and center of its 2022/23 slate.

The return of Next Level Chef is premiering after the Super Bowl in February and celebrity chef Ramsay is bringing his BBC format Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars to the U.S. Lego Masters is also moving from its summer spot and is getting a celebrity spinoff and The Masked Singer is returning for an eighth season and Joel McHale-fronted Crime Scene Kitchen is also coming back.

However, there are a number of Fox reality competition series that are in limbo with no sign of them being on the schedule, but equally have not yet been officially canceled.

There is no sign of The Masked Singer spinoff The Masked Dancer, which aired between December 2020 and February 2021, Wayne Brady-hosted Game of Talents, which premiered in March 2021, Rob Lowe-hosted Mental Samurai, which launched its second season in May 2021 and avatar-led singing competition Alter Ego, which performed its first tune in September 2021.

It marks a new trend in unscripted where shows are not picked up or canceled and essentially being parked. Some may return – as So You Think You Can Dance, which returns three years after it was last on air – and others will quietly go away.

Fox is not the only broadcast network doing this – NBC has also parked a number of its unscripted formats and ABC has similarly indefinitely shelved shows such as Supermarket Sweep as well as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

It comes at the start of a busy summer of unscripted for the network. So You Think You Can Dance returns May 18 and it has a non-scripted block on Mondays – Million Dollar Music Night – with the return of Don’t Forget The Lyrics and season five of Jamie Foxx’s Beat Shazam. MasterChef is also back for its 12th season.

Finally, remember there’s a Tom Brady unscripted series, from Love Is Blind producer Kinetic Content and Brady’s own shingle 199 Productions, still in the works.

The network teased the show at last year’s Upfronts and while Brady recently struck a multi-million dollar deal with the network to cover NFL games for Fox when he eventually retires, there’s been no further word on that project.