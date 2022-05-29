‘The Mandalorian’ Team Teases Season 3, Rosario Dawson Talks ‘Ahsoka’ Story At Star Wars Celebration

Pedro Pascal shared only three words to describe the upcoming third season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

“Action. Spectacle. Surprises,” the star said Saturday during the second day of the Star Wars Celebration event held at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Pascal joined The Mandalorian bosses Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and co-stars Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Giancarlo Esposito, Temuera Morrison and more for a panel centered on Disney+ series. The conversation, titled “Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni,” saw Pascal and fellow members of The Mandalorian team tease what’s to come in the junior season, which will debut in 2023.

Whether it’s cameos, easter eggs or new characters, The Mandalorian has continued to delight Star Wars fans with a range of surprises throughout its run so far. Season 3 seems to be no exception as Pascal doubles down on the idea that “there are surprises coming” when the series returns in February 2023.

During the panel, Pascal also reflected on his time playing the masked bounty hunter. He said he finds joy in seeing a “stoic, armored character” like his own “discover his heart.”

Esposito, who stars opposite Pascal as Moff Gideon, shared what he eventually wants for his his character.

“I will squash that little green bastard,” he said, referring to none other but Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda. The last viewers saw of The Child was in the Season 2 finale, where they seek safety and guidance under Luke Skywalker.

The panel also revealed that Rick Famuyiwa will executive produce The Mandalorian Season 3, in addition to serving as director.

Saturday’s event also provided fans with more information about the upcoming Ahsoka series, starring Rosario Dawson in the titular role. Those in attendance caught a glimpse at early series footage as Natasha Liu Bordizzo confirmed that she will play Sabine Wren. Deadline broke the news of her casting back in November 2021.

“Sabine means so much to so many people. I have known that I would be playing Sabine for a yearn and I’m so relieved that I can openly fangirl with the rest of you,” Liu Bordizzo told her audience.

During the Star Wars event, Dawson shared that Ahsoka “is not just a distraction, it’s a way of life.”

Ahsoka, which will debut on 2023, will continue its to follow its eponymous character, the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker.