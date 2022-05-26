‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 To Premiere In February 2023; Katee Sackhoff To Return

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian with Katee Sackoff as Bo-Katan Kryze in Season 2.

Season 3 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian will debut in February 2023, co-creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni said onstage Thursday during a panel at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim.

The EPs also brought out onstage Katee Sackhoff, saying she is returning to the series in the pivotal role of Bo-Katan Kryze after playing the Mandalore icon during Season 2.

The room at the Anaheim Convention Center also got to see a teaser for Season 3.

Favreau and Dave Filoni worked on Season 3 during the pandemic, while the company has been revving up other Star Wars series around it including The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi which hits the streamer Friday.

Set five years after 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal. The series has been nominated for 39 Emmys including Best Drama Series and has won 14.

More details surrounding Sackhoff will likely emerge Saturday during a Mandalorian-focused panel headlined by Favreau and Filoni as well as “special guests.” The panel, titled “Mando+ : A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni,” will feature a look back “and a look ahead at what’s to come.”

The fan-forward Star Wars Convention kicked off today with Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregror coming onstage to talk about the latest Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which debuts tonight on the streamer. The first two episodes will be shown to fans in Anaheim tonight ahead of their Disney drop.

“We started to feel all your love for the prequels that we made,” McGregor said to to the full house.

Lucasfilm also used the event to announce its Rogue One prequel series Andor starring Diego Luna will premiere its first two episodes on August 31.