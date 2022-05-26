‘The Loud House’: Jolie Jenkins, Eva Carlton & Annaka Fourneret Join Paramount+ Live-Action Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jolie Jenkins (Alexa & Katie) Eva Carlton (Where’s Waldo?) and Annaka Fourneret (Loot) round out the series regular cast of The Loud House, Nickelodeon’s new live-action series based on the Emmy-winning animated show for Paramount+. Production on the 10-episode series begins in June in Albuquerque, NM, with premiere slated later this year on the streaming service.

The new live-action series will follow Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old boy with 10 sisters, as he navigates everyday life while living with such a large family. Known as the “Man with a Plan,” Lincoln enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride to tackle the obstacles and mayhem that they encounter during their daily adventures.

Jenkins will portray Rita Loud; Carlton will play Leni Loud and Fourneret is Lynn Loud.

The series will see the return of the beloved Loud family from A Loud House Christmas reprising their roles: Wolfgang Schaeffer, as Lincoln Loud; Jahzir Bruno, as Clyde McBride; Brian Stepanek, as Lynn Loud Sr.; Sophia Woodward, as Luna Loud; Catherine Ashmore Bradley, as Luan Loud; Aubin Bradley, as Lucy Loud; Ella Allan, as Lola Loud; Lexi DiBenedetto, as Lori Loud; Mia Allan, as Lana Loud; and Lexi Janicek, as Lisa Loud.

“As one of Nick’s most beloved animated franchises, The Loud House has made its way into the hearts of millions of fans across the globe,” said Shauna Phelan, Co-Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “When we brought the animated world of Royal Woods to life with A Loud House Christmas, it instantly became a holiday favorite for both new and loyal fans alike, and I just know that they will love what our amazing creative team is preparing for this new live-action series.”

The live-action series is executive produced by Tim Hobert (The Middle, Scrubs, Community), Jonathan Judge (A Loud House Christmas, Warped!, All That) and Michael Rubiner (The Loud House). Hobert also serves as showrunner and the pilot is directed by Judge. Production of the series for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action.

The No. 1 animated series on television, The Loud House debuted on Nickelodeon in May 2016 and centers on 11-year-old Lincoln and his 10 sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. Greenlit for a seventh season, it is one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon with 176 episodes. The property has been translated into a comic book series, chapter books, a digital album and the Listen Out Loud podcast. The series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Kyle Marshall serves as co-executive producer and Ashley Kliment-Baker is art director.

Jenkins previously starred on Alexa & Katie, which aired for four seasons on Netflix. She is repped by TalentWorks and Mark Schumacher Management.

Carlton’s credits include a lead role in the DreamWorks animated series Where’s Waldo? and a supporting role in the Universal film Little. She’s repped by Osbrink Agency and Trilogy Talent Management.

Fourneret most recently co-starred in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Loot starring Maya Rudolph and had guest starring roles in Paramount TV+’s live action reboot Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, as well as guest starring roles on Legion on FX and Nickelodeon’s Danger Force. She is repped by Jeremy Apody at LA Talent.