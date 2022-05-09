‘The Lost City’ Gets Premiere Date At Paramount+

The Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-led comedy The Lost City is set to premiere on May 10 via Paramount+ in the United States and Canada. It’ll be available in Australia, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy later this year.

The film follows a reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage (Bullock) on a book tour with her cover model Alan Caprison (Tatum), watching as the pair get swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them in a cutthroat jungle adventure. Thrust into an epic thrill ride through the jungle, the unlikely pair must work together to survive the elements and survive each other, to find the city’s fabled treasure before it’s lost forever.

Cast also includes Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang.

At the box office, the March 25 premiere has grossed more than $162 million worldwide to date.

The Lost City is directed by Adam Nee & Aaron Nee, screenplay by Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, and Adam Nee & Aaron Nee with story by Seth Gordon. The film is produced by Liza Chasin, Sandra Bullock, and Seth Gordon, and executive produced by JJ Hook, Dana Fox, Julia Gunn, and Margaret Chernin.