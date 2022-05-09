‘The Late Show’ Cancels Shows After Stephen Colbert Fears Covid “Recurrence”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is going dark again this week after its host was seemingly struck by another bout of Covid.

The CBS show announced it would “not be taping new episodes until further notice” saying that Colbert is “experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of Covid”.

“Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days,” the show’s Twitter feed added.

It comes after The Late Show was forced to cancel a show on April 21 after Colbert contracted the virus.

Colbert joked on social media that the news marked the “worst sequel ever”.

Guests on tonight’s show were set to include Sarah Silverman, Shaquille O’Neal and a musical performance by Sharon Van Etten. Elsewhere, this week, guests due to appear included Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Tracy Letts, Jean Smart, Hugh Dancy, Jake Tapper, Beach House, Ken Jeong and Regina Spektor.