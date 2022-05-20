Universal Moves ‘The Last Voyage Of The Demeter’ To Deep Summer 2023

Skip to main content
Universal Pictures
Universal/DreamWorks’ The Last Voyage of the Demeter is heading from Jan. 27, 2023 to Aug. 11, 2023.

Pic is based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo—fifty unmarked wooden crates—from Carpathia to London.

Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew.

Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, Straight Outta Compton) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew, Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as the ship’s captain and David Dastmalchian (Dune, the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter’s first mate.

Pic also stars Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapicic, Nikolai Nikolaeff and Javier Botet.

André Øvredal directs off a screenplay by Bragi F. Schut, Stefan Ruzowitzky and Zak Olkewicz (based on the chapter “The Captain’s Log” of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Pic is produced by Brad Fischer and by Oscar-nominated producer Mike Medavoy and Arnold Messer for Phoenix Pictures and is executive produced by Matthew Hirsch.

