‘The Last Thing He Told Me’: Aisha Tyler Joins Cast Of Apple Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Tyler (Fear the Walking Dead, Archer) has joined the cast of the Apple limited series The Last Thing He Told Me in a leading role.

Tyler will portray the character of Jules, the childhood best friend of Jennifer Garner’s character Hannah.

Based on the book of the same name by Laura Dave, the series tells the story of Hannah, a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has mysteriously disappeared.

Dave serves as series creator and will adapt the novel alongside series co-creator, Academy Award-winner Josh Singer.

The series is produced for Apple by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from Dave, and 20th Television, and will be directed by Olivia Newman.

The Last Thing He Told Me will be executive produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, as well as Dave and Singer. Newman co-executive produces.

Tyler most recently directed several episodes of The Walking Dead universe and played the role of Mickey in Fear the Walking Dead. She also directed an episode of ABC’s coming of age series The Wonder Years.

She wrote and voiced an episode of The Boys presents: Diabolical for Amazon and is currently voicing the role of Lana for FXX’s 13th season of its Emmy-winning animated series Archer.

Tyler is repped by CAA, Fourward, and Hanson, Jacobson, et al.