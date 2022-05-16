The Hideaway Entertainment Bolsters Executive Team; Kristy Grisham Promoted To SVP, Development And Production

EXCLUSIVE: The Hideaway Entertainment has promoted Kristy Grisham to SVP of Development and Production, upping Ryan Cassells to Director of Development and Production, and tapping Jennifer Cox as Creative Executive. The company’s expansion reflects a recent initiative to ramp up their slate by buying and optioning books, screenplays, life rights and other IP in all stages of development.

In her role, Grisham will be responsible for overseeing development and production on The Hideaway’s current slate of film and television projects, including its adaptation of Dan Schilling’s book Combat Control with Thruline Entertainment Partner Ron West (The Great) and screenwriter Michael Russell Gunn (Billions). Grisham was integral in bringing the book proposal to the company and packaging the movie, which is being directed by Sam Hargrave (Extraction), with The Hideaway and MGM co-financing.

Grisham is also overseeing Otherwise Illegal Activity from The Wolf of Wall Street scribe Terence Winter; the Victorian-era action-adventure pic Escape, which James Watkins (AMC+’s upcoming The Ipcress File) is directing from a script by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne (Amazon’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power); Deon Taylor’s drama Freedom Ride, written by Steven Vosburgh and Dusdi Fissette; as well as the genre-bending comedy Sleep Train, which she developed alongside screenwriter Andrew Nunnelly. Grisham is additionally overseeing and exec producing the company’s upcoming limited series For Those I Loved, based on Martin Gray and Max Gallo’s book, which Robert Schenkkan (Hacksaw Ridge) is adapting.

Grisham previously championed Joe and Anthony Russo’s Cherry, starring Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo, which The Hideaway independently co-financed with AGBO. She also served as exec producer on the film, which sold to Apple TV+ for just under $50M, and was released via the streaming giant last spring.

“Our company is a business built to support and protect the creative community,” said The Hideaway Entertainment’s founder and CEO, Jonathan Gray, and President Matthew Rhodes. “We are thrilled to promote and expand our team to continue to develop and package prestige commercial movie & TV content that is worthy of conversation for a global audience.”

“Kristy has impeccable taste with strong creative instincts and relationships, and a true love for embracing artists,” Rhodes continued. “She has a proven track record for finding unique and original content and has simply been integral to this company’s success and we are excited to see her continue to flourish here.”

“We are deeply focused on developing and packaging projects for distributors and bolstering our team is going to support achieving this goal,” added Rhodes and Grisham in a joint statement. “Ryan has been with the company since its inception, and has continued to excel and impact the company in all areas of development, production and financing. Jen’s thirst for finding unique stories, combined with her experience make her an invaluable new addition to our team.”

Prior to joining The Hideaway Entertainment in 2018, Grisham rose through the ranks at Endgame Entertainment over the course of almost a decade, there developing and producing films including Looper, Come Sunday, Freeheld, The Discovery and Side Effects, among others. Prior to her time at Endgame, she worked at Nicolas Cage’s Saturn Films and in production on a handful of films and TV shows, including the series, Friday Night Lights in her home state of Texas.

Cassells began his time at The Hideaway as Executive Assistant to Rhodes, supporting him on Bloodshot (Sony), Men in Black: International (Sony) and Mile 22 (STX). He served as co-producer on Cherry following his promotion to executive. Prior to The Hideaway, he was an associate producer on Charlie Says (IFC Films) and Time Freak (Lionsgate). Before that, he assisted Lori McCreary at Morgan Freeman’s Revelations Entertainment and worked at Innovative Artists in the Talent, General Counsel and Business Affairs departments.

Cox joined the company from Hasbro/eOne, where she helped manage a slate of films that included Blue Bayou, Happiest Season and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. She started her career at Lionsgate, working on projects including La La Land, The Hunger Games and John Wick franchises, and Knives Out.