The Gotham Sets Fellows And Projects For 2022 TV Series Labs

EXCLUSIVE: The Gotham Film & Media Institute today named Ahya Simone, Bré Rivera and Paige Wood (Femme Queen Chronicles), Ariel Zucker and Daryl Paris Bright (GYNO), Chy Chi (Hot Dish), Stacie E. Hawkins (Night Watchers), Connor Austin Jones (On The Line), Maia Nikiphoroff (The Rise of Elisa Lynch), Lauren Ciaravalli (S.L.U.T.), Lori Webster Fore (Soul City), David Barker, Jerónimo Rodriguez and Jay van Hoy (Wiring Utopia), and Edith Rodriguez (Youth) as the fellows and projects for its 2022 Gotham TV Series Lab, taking place today through May 13th.

The Gotham TV Series Lab provides teams of up-and-coming creators, writers and producers with the knowledge, resources and mentor support necessary for writing strong pitches and creating solid development strategies. The five-day program is composed of workshops, panels and case studies, with a particular focus on the inner workings of the writers’ room and new trends in the marketplace.

This year, for the first time, two of the 10 projects included are from the Expanding Communities program, by way of recommendations from partner organizations, Gyno and Night Watchers. Expanding Communities is dedicated to providing resources, a community space, and industry access to individuals with disabilities, as well as Black, Indigenous, PoC, and LGBTQIA+ creators across the film, TV and audio industries.

“We are proud to announce the newest cohort for our fourth annual Gotham TV Series Lab which provides writers and creators new to the TV field with first-hand mentorship opportunities with industry experts,” said The Gotham’s Executive Director, Jeff Sharp. “This year’s selections feature ambitious projects with exciting world-building concepts and powerful self-possessed characters representing the continued vitality of this ever expanding art form. We are so grateful to be of service in supporting these amazing creators in reaching their intended audiences.”

The Gotham TV Series Lab operates under the artistic direction of Senior Manager, Episodic and International Programming, Gabriele Capolino. The 2022 Lab is being guided by Lab Leaders Neerja Narayanan (Creative Producer, Sony Pictures International Productions) and Rae Benjamin (​​CEO/Founder, In the Cut; Staff Writer, Netflix’s The Witcher).

All 2022 fellows will automatically participate in the 44th Gotham Week’s Project Market, where they will pitch their projects to industry decision makers. More information on the .projects selected for this year’s lab can be found below.