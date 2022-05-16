‘The Gilded Age’: Carrie Coon & Morgan Spector Kick Off Season 2 Production In First Look Photo

Production has officially begun on The Gilded Age Season 2 and HBO is giving fans a first look at the set in a new photo of Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector above. Shooting is underway in Rhode Island and New York state.

While it’s unknown how much time has elapsed since the Season 1 finale, the Russells have plenty of reasons to look so gleeful. At last, Bertha (Coon) made her big debut in society with a glorious gala that was attended by anyone who is anyone in New York City—even if some were there against their wishes.

Yes, the likes of Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and her sister Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon) dressed to the nines for the celebration but they only made an appearance at the behest of their longtime friend Caroline Astor (Donna Murphy), who was there herself to please her daughter.

Here’s what HBO is teasing about Season 2: The Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, huge fortunes made and lost, and fierce rivalry between old money and new. Nowhere is that rivalry more apparent than on East 61st Street, where Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) and her thoroughly old money aunts, Agnes and Ada, live opposite the stupendously rich George and Bertha Russell.

The Russells are both fiercely ambitious, he financially, she socially, and they are determined to reach the highest echelons of New York. Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, Marian’s friend and confidant Peggy Scott (Denée Brown) forges her own path in the world of the Black elite. In this glittering world on the brink of the modern age, will the established rules of society prevail, or will the game change entirely?

Julian Fellowes serves as creator/writer/executive producer; Gareth Neame also executive produces alongside director Michael Engler, David Crockett, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and Bob Greenblatt. Writer Sonja Warfield serves as co-executive producer alongside Erica Dunbar.

The Gilded Age is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.