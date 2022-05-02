‘The Freak Brothers’ Renewed For Season 2 By Tubi; Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish Among Voice Cast Set To Return

Tubi has handed a Season 2 renewal to The Freak Brothers, its first animated original series, for premiere in December. The streaming service has ordered eight episodes of the adult animated comedy based on Gilbert Shelton’s cult classic underground comic.

Its all-star voice cast, which includes Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, Andrea Savage, La La Anthony and Rapper ScHoolboy Q — are all returning for the second season.

The series’ renewal follows strong viewership for season 1, which the streamer says delivered nearly twice as many viewers as the No. 2 series on the platform in its first seven weeks (November 14-January 3).

Based on Shelton’s The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, the series chronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their cat who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969, and must adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco.

“We’re excited to bring back our favorite trio of Freaks – and their trippy pet Kitty – for another wild season,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “The Freak Brothers has received overwhelming reception since its debut in November and has been a key driver in our growing adult comedy offering, cementing Tubi as a destination for adult animation.”

Produced by WTG Enterprises and distributed by Lionsgate, The Freak Brothers is executive produced by Courtney Solomon (After, Mr. Church) and Mark Canton (Starz’s Power Universe, 300), along with showrunners Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland (King of the Hill,“American Dad). Woody Harrelson, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, Gilbert Shelton and Manfred Mroczkowski also serve as executive producers.

“We’re thrilled to embark on another even more freaky trip with Adam Lewinson, Rachel Koehler and the fantastic teams at Tubi, Fox and Lionsgate. And we’re most excited for our fans to twist one up and enjoy Season Two,” said EP Solomon.

Critiquing the Establishment, while satirizing counterculture at the same time, Shelton’s comics sold more than 45 million copies in 16 languages. Starburns Industries and Pure Imagination Studios, the studios behind Rick & Morty and The Simpsons: Brick Like Me, handled the animation for Season One.

“We’re pleased to continue our ‘trip’ with Fox and Tubi on a hilarious second season of The Freak Brothers,” said Lionsgate President of Domestic Television Distribution Ryan Lowerre. “With a fresh and inventive spin for their second season, Freewheelin’ Franklin, Fat Freddy, Phineas T. Phreakers and Kitty are ready to continue to grow the show’s audience.”