‘The Favourite’ Writer-EP Deborah Davis Signs with A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Deborah Davis, the British screenwriter and producer who co-wrote and exec produced Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

The 2018 Searchlight title set in early 18th-century England watched as the status quo at the court was upset when a new servant arrived and endeared herself to a frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman). The dark comedy also starring Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Nicholas Hoult brought Davis and co-writer Tony McNamara their first Oscar nominations, in the category of Best Original Screenplay, as well as a Golden Globe nomination, two BAFTA Awards, a British Independent Film Award and other accolades. The film was nominated for a total of 10 Oscars, with Colman winning Best Actress, and also claimed the Venice Film Festival’s Grand Jury Prize.

Davis more recently created, wrote and served as showrunner on Marie Antoinette, an eight-part series produced by CAPA Drama, Banijay Studios France, the BBC and CANAL+, which has been picked up for a second season. She continues to be represented by Revolution Talent in the UK.