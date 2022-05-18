‘The Eric Andre Show’ Renewed For Season 6 By Adult Swim; Natasha Lyonne, Jon Hamm Among Upcoming Guests

Bird up! Adult Swim will get even more chaos from The Eric Andre Show, renewing the series for season six. The pick up was revealed during WarnerMedia’s Upfront presentation on Wednesday.

“Expect more deranged pranks, fire, and chaos in Season 666 with a jam-packed schedule of celebrities I can’t believe agreed to this,” said Andre.

The Eric Andre Show, set to debut on Adult Swim and HBO Max in 2023, will tout a “fresh era of radical deconstruction and self-examination.” Andre’s guests for season 6 will include Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill and Lil Yachty.

The Eric Andre Show debuted on Adult Swim in 2012, and has since featured a number of viral and chaotic interviews and produced popular social media memes. Season 6 fo The Eric Andre Show, comes on the heels of Andre’s hidden-camera prank comedy feature Bad Trip and a recurring role in the HBO original series The Righteous Gemstones.

The Eric Andre Show is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Andre, Kitao Sakurai, Dan Curry, Mike Rosenstein and Dave Kneebone. Season Six is directed by Kitao Sakurai and Jeff Tremaine.