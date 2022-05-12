‘The Endgame’ Canceled By NBC After One Season

The Endgame is over.

NBC has canceled the heist drama, which stars Morena Baccarin as criminal mastermind, after one season.

The series comes from Nick Wootton, Jake Coburn, Justin Lin and Julie Plec. Universal TV is the studio.

Written by Chuck and Scorpion exec producer Wootton and Quantico EP Coburn, The Endgame is a high-stakes thriller about Elena Federova (Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathe), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

Cast also includes Kamal Angelo Bolden, Costa Ronin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds and Mark D. Espinoza.

Wootton executive produces via his Nicholas Wootton Productions; Coburn, exec produces via his Jake Coburn Productions; Plec exec produces along with Emily Cummins via her My So-Called Company; and Justin Lin, who directed the pilot exec produces with Andrew Schneider via his Perfect Storm Entertainment.

It comes after NBC canceled comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan this morning and decided against picking up comedy pilot Hungry. On the drama side, the network renewed Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime earlier this week and picked up the Quantum Leap pilot to series.