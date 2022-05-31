‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ To Display ‘Heroes Of The Freedomsurrection’ Installation In Los Angeles

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is bringing its “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” display to Los Angeles this week, the mock commemoration of the January 6th siege on the Capitol that features monuments to figures including Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

The display will appear on June 3-5 at Westfield Century City Nordstrom Plaza and will be similar to one that was placed this year in New York’s Flatiron District to mark the first anniversary of the Capitol siege. In addition to the eight plaques that were featured in the New York installation, two more are being added: Mark Meadows and Matt Gaetz.

In the display, Trump’s plaque notes, “Though too humble to willingly release documents detailing the full scope of his efforts to stop the tyrannical will of the people, we do know he fought tirelessly to install turnover-friendly allies in the Justice Department, and directed officials to ‘just say that the election was corrupt’ and ‘leave the rest to me.'”

Jen Flanz, executive producer of The Daily Show said that when the New York display went up overnight, “people were very excited, very curious, [wondering] what is this thing? The write-ups on the monuments are really funny. But also it is paying homage to these ‘heroes’ of their cause, in the same kind of tone that we did the Twitter library.”

The show has in recent years extended its satire to other faux displays. In 2019, the show set up the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library in D.C., an exhibition that appeared at The Showroom, along with an ad that ran locally on Fox & Friends and Hannity. The show also has run ads in major papers, like an August 2021 full-pager from “Trevor Noah & Sons” that offered legal services to insurrectionists (call 1-85-OOPS-JAN6).

For the Los Angeles Freedomsurrection installation, the show leased space at the mall, taking advantage of its foot traffic, along with its visibility in the midst of The Daily Show Emmy campaign. There’s also another event in June: The planned primetime hearings of the January 6th Committee, which is investigating the riots.

Flanz said that the installation “takes such an alt turn from what we usually do, which is really straightforward. And this is very arch. … We’re always looking for a way — to be completely transparent — around FYC season to kind of break through the noise in L.A. and like, ‘What is something that we did this year that resonated with people?'”

The metal plaques were cast with “our favorite images of our favorite heroes,” with a group of artists working on the design, she said.

Although the New York installation drew a lot of press attention and stops from passersby, Flanz said that they didn’t hear from any of those “honored.”

“We didn’t hear anything from anybody,” she said. “So maybe this time, who knows? I mean, we are honoring them, so it would be nice to get a thank-you.”