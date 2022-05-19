The CW New Series Trailers: ‘Walker: Independence’, ‘The Winchesters’

CW has begun releasing trailers for its new fall series. First up are Walker spinoff Walker: Independence and Supernatural prequel The Winchesters. You can watch below. We’ll update as additional trailers are released.

WALKER: INDEPENDENCE, Drama

Produced by CBS Studios. From writers-executive producers Seamus Fahey and Anna Fricke, executive producers Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Laura Terry and director-executive producer Larry Teng.

THE WINCHESTERS, Drama

Produced by Chaos Machine Productions, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. From writer-executive producer Robbie Thompson, executive producers Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles and director-executive producer Glen Winter.

